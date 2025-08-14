Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), the banking business of the UAE listed FAB in Egypt, has delivered a 12% annual growth in core business performance in net profits after neutralizing the FX impact during the first half (H1) of 2025, according to a press release.

The positive results demonstrate strong operational efficiency, strategic execution across all business segments, and sustainable value creation from its core operations.

FABMISR achieved a 12% increase in total assets to reaching EGP 461 billion.

Moreover, the lending capabilities continued to strengthen, with net loans and advances growing 13% to EGP 160 billion.

Customer deposits also grew by 11% to EGP 288.50 billion, while the net profit hit EGP 8.60 billion in H1-25.

Its financial foundation remained solid, with shareholders' equity advancing 10% to EGP 66.60 billion.

FABMISR maintained operational efficiency, with net interest income reaching EGP 14.60 billion.

In addition, net fee and commission income increased by 7% to EGP 1.40 billion, which demonstrated a balanced strategy to diversify revenue streams.

The CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, Mohamed Abbas Fayed, said: “Achieving 12% core growth in net profits after neutralizing the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, while expanding the asset base to EGP 461 billion, reflects our steadfast commitment to a disciplined approach to value creation and reinforcing our market leadership.”

Fayed noted: “These results are a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our strategy—one that goes beyond profitability to focus on building long-term, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders.”

The CEO added: “Our performance across all business segments demonstrates our ability to navigate complex market dynamics with agility and resilience.”

FABMISR’s H1-25 performance reinforces its position as a reliable financial partner, combining international banking expertise with deep local market insight.

Moreover, the bank continues to invest in digital transformation and enhance its service offerings to meet evolving customer expectations, while maintaining its commitment to supporting Egypt's economic progress.

Fayed concluded: “We remain committed to strengthening our position as a cornerstone of Egypt’s financial ecosystem, driving growth that delivers meaningful impact for all stakeholders.”

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the FAB’s unit operating in Egypt delivered a net profit of EGP 3.90 billion, while customer deposits amounted to EGP 288.90 billion.

Meanwhile, as part of its role in supporting women in Egypt, FABMISR recently launched Al Oula to champion financial empowerment of women nationwide.

