Abu Dhabi - The accumulated losses of Eshraq Investments hit AED 484.85 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, equivalent to 18.05% of its capital.

The incurred losses reflected a drop from AED 526.55 million as of 31 December 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The reduction came after independent valuations of assets held by Goldilocks Investments, which boosted their value by AED 113.98 million in 2024 and a further AED 55.14 million in H1-25

This lifted the net investment value of Goldilocks to AED 827.70 million as of 30 June 2025, up from AED 772.56 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, the ADX-listed group remains focused on redeeming Goldilocks’ assets to directly manage its portfolio, strengthen earnings visibility, and execute its refreshed growth strategy.

It is also moving to partially monetize its real estate portfolio, with proceeds expected to generate stable returns for shareholders.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Eshraq Investments registered net losses worth AED 27.03 million, compared to AED 306.05 million in Q1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

