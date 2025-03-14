Egypt - Elsewedy Electric (SWDY) reported a 72.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in 2024 to EGP 17.464 billion, compared to EGP 10.116 billion, as per a filing.

Consolidated revenues came in at EGP 231.981 billion last year, up from EGP 152.186 billion a year earlier.

In terms of standalone financials, the firm earned EGP 1.435 billion in net profits after tax in 2024, versus EGP 2.35 billion in 2023.

Elsewedy Electric is a leading integrated energy solutions provider in Africa and the Middle East. It has a portfolio incorporating all traditional and renewable energy areas along with related services.

