Cairo - Egyptian Resorts Company swung to consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 29.44 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus net losses of EGP 749.10 million in H1-24.

The group generated operating revenues amounting to EGP 171.52 million as of 30 June 2025, lower than EGP 315.48 million in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.03 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, against a loss per share of EGP 0.62 a year earlier.

Standalone Results

The EGX-listed company registered EGP 28.36 million in non-consolidated net profits after tax in H1-25, compared with net losses of EGP 307.80 million in H1-24.

Standalone operating revenues fell year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 289.18 million in H1-25 from EGP 367.95 million.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Egyptian Resorts logged consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 16.31 million, compared to net losses of EGP 132.85 million in Q2-24.

Operating revenues leapt to EGP 170.15 million in the April-June 2025 period from EGP 6.76 million in Q2-24. EPS stood at EGP 0.02, against a loss per share of EGP 0.12.

In Q2-25, the company turned to non-consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 18.17 million when compared to net losses worth EGP 116.50 million in Q2-24.

