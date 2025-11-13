Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding) reported a 122.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit after tax and minority interest for the first nine months of 2025, according to a statement on November 12th.

Consolidated net profit after tax and minority interest amounted to EGP 10.471 billion in the nine-month period of the year, compared to EGP 4.700 billion in the same period of 2024.

The group recorded operating real estate revenues of EGP 21.496 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to EGP 16.052 billion.

Meanwhile, standalone net profit after tax grew to EGP 342.553 million in January-September, from EGP 326.322 million in the year-ago period.

Founded in 1970, the leading community real estate developer focuses on establishing self-sustained residential cities and community complexes for the upper and middle classes. The company also invests in mixed-use real estate and hospitality projects.

