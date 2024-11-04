The consolidated net profits of Taaleem Management Services hiked to EGP 551.81 million during fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 from EGP 299.45 million in FY22/23.

Revenues amounted to EGP 1.21 billion in FY23/24, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 749.85 million, according to financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.72 as of 31 August 2024 from EGP 0.40 a year earlier.

Standalone Financials

Non-consolidated standalone net profits enlarged YoY to EGP 217.76 million in the September 2023 – August 2024 period from EGP 67.47 million.

The company’s revenues climbed to EGP 404.04 million in FY23/24 from EGP 149.36 million in FY22/23, while the EPS hiked to EGP 0.26 from EGP 0.08.

In the first half (H1) of FY23/24, the consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 357.86 million, while the standalone net profits hit EGP 125.28 million.

