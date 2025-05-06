Social media
Home page>CAPITAL MARKETS>Equities>Qatar: QSE index sheds 4...
EQUITIES

Qatar: QSE index sheds 44 points; M-cap melts $607mln

The domestic institutions were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 1.09%

Santhosh V. Perumal, Gulf Times
May 6, 2025
RELATED TOPICS
MARKETSQATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
A higher than average selling pressure especially in the industrials, banks and insurance sectors led the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.42% to 10,455.7 points
A caution ahead of US-China trade talks and falling oil prices had their reflection on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), which on Monday lost about 44 points in index and more than QR2bn in capitalisation.

A higher than average selling pressure especially in the industrials, banks and insurance sectors led the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.42% to 10,455.7 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,529 points.

The domestic institutions were seen increasingly into net selling in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 1.09%.

More than 60% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR2.21bn or 0.36% to QR614.61bn on the back of midcap segments.

The foreign individuals turned net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of exchange traded funds.

The Gulf retail investors were seen bearish in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Gulf institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index fell 0.42%, the All Islamic Index by 0.47% and the All Share Index by 0.37% in the main market.

The industrials sector index shed 0.74%, banks and financial services (0.47%), insurance (0.45%) and consumer goods and services (0.18%); while transport gained 0.51%, telecom (0.13%) and real estate (0.06%).

Major losers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Beema, QIIB, Lesha Bank, Ahlibank Qatar, Mannai Corporation, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar Electricity and Water and Estithmar Holding.

Nevertheless, Milaha, Widam Food, Baladna, Doha Insurance, Vodafone Qatar, Mazaya Qatar and Gulf Warehousing were among the gainers in the main bourse.

The domestic institutions’ net selling increased substantially to QR40.33mn compared to QR13.26mn the previous day.

The foreign individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.1mn against net buyers of QR1.91mn on May 4.

The Gulf retail investors were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.42mn compared with net buyers of QR1.31mn on Sunday.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying decreased considerably to QR1.29mn against QR12.68mn the previous day.

The Arab retail investors’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR1.02mn compared to QR3.03mn on May 4.

However, the foreign funds’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR30.41mn against QR7.99mn on Sunday.

The Qatari retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR9.04mn compared with net sellers of QR13.55mn the previous day.

The Arab institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.1mn against net profit takers of QR0.1mn on May 4.

The main market witnessed a 20% slump in trade volumes to 140.31mn shares but on 4% jump in value to QR356.25mn and 12% in deals to 14,264.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Santhosh V. Perumal
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2025

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

EQUITIES

Egypt: EGX closes Monday’s session on a mixed note

Egypt: EGX closes Monday’s session on a mixed note
Egypt: EGX closes Monday’s session on a mixed note
EARNINGS

Makkah Construction's net profits leap to $40mln in Q1-25

Makkah Construction's net profits leap to $40mln in Q1-25
Makkah Construction's net profits leap to $40mln in Q1-25
EARNINGS

Egypt: EFIC’s profits leap 32% in Q1-25

Egypt: EFIC’s profits leap 32% in Q1-25
Egypt: EFIC’s profits leap 32% in Q1-25
EARNINGS

Egypt: Abu Qir Fertilizers’ standalone profits shrink 35.5% in 9M-24/25

Egypt: Abu Qir Fertilizers’ standalone profits shrink 35.5% in 9M-24/25
Egypt: Abu Qir Fertilizers’ standalone profits shrink 35.5% in 9M-24/25
EARNINGS

ADNOC Distribution reports $174mln net profit, with 16% y-o-y increase

ADNOC Distribution reports $174mln net profit, with 16% y-o-y increase
ADNOC Distribution reports $174mln net profit, with 16% y-o-y increase
MARKETS

April trading booms but tariff risks cause concern: IFR

April trading booms but tariff risks cause concern: IFR
April trading booms but tariff risks cause concern: IFR
IPO

ANMAT Tech to float 5mln shares on Saudi Arabia's Nomu

ANMAT Tech to float 5mln shares on Saudi Arabia's Nomu
ANMAT Tech to float 5mln shares on Saudi Arabia's Nomu
GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies

Stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies
Stocks drift, dollar steadies as focus shifts to Asian currencies

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Former Shuaa Capital CEO joins Fasanara Capital to drive Middle East expansion

Former Shuaa Capital CEO joins Fasanara Capital to drive Middle East expansion
Former Shuaa Capital CEO joins Fasanara Capital to drive Middle East expansion
EARNINGS

Dubai telecom operator du posts 20% jump in Q1 2025 net profit

Dubai telecom operator du posts 20% jump in Q1 2025 net profit
Dubai telecom operator du posts 20% jump in Q1 2025 net profit
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Egypt banks’ net foreign assets jump to $15bln on higher FDIs

Egypt banks’ net foreign assets jump to $15bln on higher FDIs
Egypt banks’ net foreign assets jump to $15bln on higher FDIs
IPO

United Carton Industries to raise $160mln from Saudi listing

United Carton Industries to raise $160mln from Saudi listing
United Carton Industries to raise $160mln from Saudi listing
EQUITIES

Saudi healthcare provider SMC set to offload 30% stake

Saudi healthcare provider SMC set to offload 30% stake
Saudi healthcare provider SMC set to offload 30% stake
EARNINGS

ADNOC Gas posts 7% rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimate

ADNOC Gas posts 7% rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimate
ADNOC Gas posts 7% rise in Q1 net profit, beats estimate
SUKUK

Dubai luxury developer Omniyat aligns sukuk issuance to right market conditions

Dubai luxury developer Omniyat aligns sukuk issuance to right market conditions
Dubai luxury developer Omniyat aligns sukuk issuance to right market conditions
EARNINGS

SABIC reports net loss of $323mln in Q1 2025

SABIC reports net loss of $323mln in Q1 2025
SABIC reports net loss of $323mln in Q1 2025
INVESTMENT

VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln
VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Qatar's Ashgal invites bids for new Q-Post headquarters in Doha

2.

SABIC reports net loss of $323mln in Q1 2025

3.

Dubai luxury developer Omniyat aligns sukuk issuance to right market conditions

4.

Iraq’s power deal with Siemens to add 14,000 MW

5.

Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq chairman steps down

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets gain on higher oil prices ahead of Fed policy

2

Wall Street's 'fever dream' could end in cold sweats: McGeever

3

Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq chairman steps down

4

Dubai stocks lead GCC markets despite trade war concerns

5

Egypt Aluminum’s profits hike 89% YoY in 9 months

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

Kuwait-China to push forward ‘Port’ project

2

Kuwait prepares for peak summer with energy storage and solar initiatives

3

ADNOC successfully completes $1.5bln Debut International Sukuk Issuance

4

Arcapita expands US private equity portfolio with the acquisition of Trustpoint

5

Farabi and Richful to build first full-scale lubricant additive complex in Saudi Arabia

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Exclusive: HSBC MENAT CEO pledges more investments to lead in wealth, capital markets

Exclusive: HSBC MENAT CEO pledges more investments to lead in wealth, capital markets
Exclusive: HSBC MENAT CEO pledges more investments to lead in wealth, capital markets

SPONSORED CONTENT

MARKETS

Amana redefines access to global markets for both investors and active traders

Amana redefines access to global markets for both investors and active traders
Amana redefines access to global markets for both investors and active traders

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln
VIDEO: GCC investments to plug Egypt’s funding gap up to $12bln

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds