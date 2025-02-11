Egypt - Rekaz Holding for Investment (RKAZ) turned to net losses worth EGP 326,191 in 2024, against net profits valued at EGP 1.90 million in 2023, as per the financial results.

Revenues dropped to EGP 194,844 last year from EGP 3.639 million in 2023.

Loss per share reached EGP 0.016 when compared with a profit per share of EGP 0.095.

Established in 2010, the company’s activity covers trading in fertilizers as well as agricultural products and equipment, land reclamation and restoration, purchasing and selling properties, public trading and contracting, and import and export.

