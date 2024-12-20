Premium HealthCare Group’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved the acquisition of 10 companies for a total of EGP 1.69 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm will fully acquire five companies for a total value of EGP 1.46 billion.

Meanwhile, it will own a 50% stake in the remaining five companies’ share capital at a value of EGP 233 million.

In the first 11 months of 2024, Premium HealthCare logged net profits valued at EGP 11.37 million.

