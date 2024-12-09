Egypt Post purchased EGP 8.9 billion worth of shares in seven companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) from the National Investment Bank (NIB), an unnamed government source in the know told Asharq Business.

The NIB’s exit from these companies came within the framework of a disentanglement protocol with Egypt Post.

The companies involved in the transaction include Eastern Company, Abu Qir Fertilizers, Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company, Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH), Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC), and Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals’ (Sidpec).

