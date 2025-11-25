Cairo: Novida for Investment and Technology suffered higher net losses after tax at EGP 5.27 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with EGP 4.58 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share increased to EGP 0.17 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.15 in the corresponding period last year, according to the financial statements.

As of 30 September 2025, the net revenues hit EGP 4.20 million, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 2.86 million.

Total assets amounted to EGP 21.46 million during the January-September 2025 period, compared with EGP 26.65 million as of 31 December 2024.

Financials for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net losses after tax deepened to EGP 2.47 million, versus EGP 1.69 million in Q3-24.

Net revenues shrank to EGP 439,988 in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 from EGP 1.20 million, while the loss per share widened to EGP 0.74 from EGP 0.17.

