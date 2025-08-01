Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) logged lower net profit after tax at EGP 5.81 billion during the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to EGP 10.20 billion in H1-24.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 2.03 in H1-25 from EGP 3.56 at the end of June 2024, according to the financial results.

Mopco generated net sales amounting to EGP 13.33 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, higher than EGP 9.93 billion in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company recorded EGP 3 billion in net profit, an annual growth from EGP 2.55 billion.

Net sales increased to EGP 6.99 billion in Q2-25 from EGP 5.13 billion in Q2-24, while the basic and diluted EPS climbed to EGP 1.05 from EGP 0.89.

As of 31 March 2025, Mopco recorded net profits after tax worth EGP 2.81 billion, while net sales amounted to EGP 6.34 billion.

