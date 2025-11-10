Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development (HELI) logged net profit after tax of EGP 1.065 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to net profits of EGP 1.745 million in the year-ago period, a decrease of 39.51% year on year (YoY), according to the company’s financial statement on November 9th.

The company’s operating revenues grew to EGP 1.274 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 896.150 million in the same period last year.

Heliopolis Housing is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as project planning and supervision.