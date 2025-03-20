Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index down by 0.82% to 31,348.47 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session lower by 0.94% at 8,880.38 points and by 0.94% at 12,281.21 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 4.888 billion through over 487 transactions, while the market capitalization amounted to EGP 2.239 trillion.

The institutions accounted for 26.07% of the total trading, while retail investors made up the remaining 73.92% of trading.

Egyptian investors equaled 78.69% of the trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders represented 8.37% and 12.95% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were purchasers with EGP 480.921 million and EGP 322.881 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were sellers with EGP 804.802 million.

