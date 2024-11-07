The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Wednesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.242 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 0.82%, ending the session at 31,045.26 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.08% to close the session at 8,203.9 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 1.16% at 11,445.85 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 1.01%, closing the session at 3,206.94 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.698 billion shares exchanged over 107,133 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 4.182 billion.

Retail investors controlled 79.71% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 20.28% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 90.07% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.42% and 4.51%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net purchasers with EGP 71.125 million and EGP 57.947 million, respectively. Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 129.072 million.

