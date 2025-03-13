Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices witnessed a positive performance on Wednesday, with market capitalization standing at EGP 2.288 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.37% and ended the trading session at 31,049.03 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, gained 1.17%, concluding the session at 3,342.55 points.

Both small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session up by 0.82% to 8,737.67 points and by 0.91% to 12,115.24 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.929 billion after 1.494 billion shares were exchanged through 97,462 transactions.

Individuals represented 73.6% of the total trading transactions, while the institutions controlled the remaining 26.39% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 85.68% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.67% and 7.65%, respectively.

Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 107.748 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 24.605 million and EGP 83.143 million, respectively.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).