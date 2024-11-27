Egypt - Edita Food Industries (EFID) recorded a 0.89% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2024, according to the firm’s financial statements issued on November 26th.

The company’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest surged to EGP 1.266 billion in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.278 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues soared to EGP 11.901 billion in January-September from EGP 8.753 billion in the nine-month period of 2023.

Furthermore, the standalone net profit after tax slightly went up to EGP 1.055 billion in the period from January 1st to September 30th from EGP 1.052 million in the same period last year.

Founded in 1996, Edita is an Egypt-based leader in the packaged snack food market that operates within the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of a range of branded baked snack products, including packaged cakes, croissants, rusks, and wafers, as well as selected confectionery and candy products.

