Cairo: Amer Group Holding Company recorded higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 73.71 million in 2024, compared to EGP 45.91 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

Revenues hiked to EGP 1.41 billion last year from EGP 1.23 billion in 2023, while the earnings per share increased to EGP 0.06 from EGP 0.04.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax climbed to EGP 10.19 million in 2024 from EGP 2.75 million in 2023.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Amer Group’s consolidated profits dropped to EGP 13.88 million from EGP 26.92 billion in H1-23.

