Egypt - Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) has decided to pay EGP 0.75 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 on November 7th, a statement showed.

Shareholders of record date on November 4th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).