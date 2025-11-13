Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted a 9% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profit after tax during the three months that ended on September 30th, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

The company’s net profit after tax surged to EGP 1.736 billion in July-September from EGP 1.910 million the year before.

Sales dropeed 6% YoY to EGP 1.900 billion in three months to September 30th from EGP 2.013 million a year earlier.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.