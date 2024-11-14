Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted a 95% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the three months that ended on September 30th, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s net profit after tax surged to EGP 1.910 billion in July-September from EGP 979.973 million the year before.

Sales jumped 83% YoY to EGP 2.013 billion in three months to September 30th from EGP 1.102 million a year earlier.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

