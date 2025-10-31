Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.308 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the unaudited financial results.

The recorded profits are 1.98% year-on-year (YoY) higher than EGP 1.282 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.86 in the July-September 2025 period.

Abu Qir Fertilizers registered sales amounting to EGP 3.911 billion in Q1 FY2025/2026, an annual rise of 8% from EGP 3.621 billion.

At the end of June 2025, the company’s net profits after tax fell by 31% YoY to EGP 9.353 billion from EGP 13.477 billion.

