The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 18.31 points (0.38%) on Thursday and ended the trading session at 4,823.38 points.

DFM's turnover reached AED 541.58 million after 206.10 million shares were traded during the session.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover with AED 125.50 million, while Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) was the most active stock with 43.86 million shares.

Emaar Development led the risers with 4.40%, while Al Mazaya Holding was the top faller with 9.70%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) retreated by 0.265% to 9,294.04 points.

The turnover reached AED 1.12 billion through the exchange of 288.58 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.90 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the highest turnover of AED 210.12 million, while Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) dominated the trading volume with 30.90 million shares.

Gulf Medical Projects (GMPC) advanced the gainers with 8.62%, whereas Aram Group headed the decliners with 7.80%.

