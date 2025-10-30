Riyadh - City Cement Company witnessed 6.17% lower net profits valued at SAR 96.66 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 103.03 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.69 in 9M-25, an annual decline from SAR 0.74, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 6.65% to SAR 385.24 million at the end of September 2025 from SAR 361.21 million in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company's net profits reached SAR 8.74 million, reflecting a 74% year-on-year (YoY) plunge from SAR 33.65 million.

Likewise, the revenues dropped by 25.83% to SAR 96.49 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 130.11 million in Q3-24.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits plummeted by 75.95% when compared to SAR 36.38 million in Q2-25, while the revenues fell by 30.82% from SAR 139.49 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

