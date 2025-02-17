Cairo National for Investment and Securities posted consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 4.129 million in 2024, an annual plunge of 57.81% from EGP 9.786 million, the financial results showed.

The consolidated revenues dropped to EGP 19.110 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 36.087 million in 2023, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.39 from EGP 0.93.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits plummeted to EGP 1.569 million in 2024 from EGP 5.159 million in 2023

Non-consolidated revenues shrank to EGP 6.951 million last year from EGP 13.620 million in 2023, while the EPS retreated to EGP 0.15 from EGP 0.49.

Established in 1994, Cairo National provides securities brokerage and trading services, in addition to asset management services including fund, wealth, and portfolio management.

