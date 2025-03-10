The local retail investors were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.11% to 10,525.62 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,495 points.

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining as much as 12 points on consumer goods and industrials sectors.



The foreign individuals were seen bullish in the main market, which has reported 0.43% losses year-to-date.



The foreign funds were seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was up QR0.58bn, or 0.09%, to QR616.65bn on the back of microcap segments.



The foreign institutions continued to be bullish but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw no trading of exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank).



The Gulf institutions’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease.



The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Arab retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.11%, the All Share Index by 0.1% and the All Islamic Index by 0.15% in the main market.



The consumer goods and services sector index gained 0.48%, industrials (0.34%), insurance (0.15%), banks and financial services (0.12%) and telecom (0.09%); while transport declined 0.83% and real estate (0.16%).



Major gainers in the main bourse included QLM, Qamco, Gulf International Services, Qatar Islamic Insurance and Alijarah Holding.



Nevertheless, Nakilat, Milaha, Estithmar Holding, Al Mahhar Holding and Medicare Group were among the shakers in the main market. In the juniour bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The local retail investors’ net buying increased noticeably to QR5.55mn compared to QR0.72mn on March 9.



The foreign individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.12mn against net sellers of QR0.08mn last Thursday.



The foreign institutions were net buyers to the extent of QR1.31mn compared with net sellers of QR33.96mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking declined perceptibly to QR4.34mn against QR11.01mn on March 9.



However, the Arab individuals’ net selling strengthened markedly to QR5.1mn compared to QR3.09mn last Thursday.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking grew marginally to QR0.8mn against QR0.24mn the previous trading day.



The domestic institutions’ net buying decreased drastically to QR1.26mn compared to QR47.66mn on March 9.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth consecutive day.



The main market witnessed a 13% contraction in trade volumes to 131.67mn shares, 23% in value to QR323.83mn and 49% in deals to 8,951.



In the venture market, trade volumes plummeted 91% to 5,000 equities, value by 91% to QR0.14mn and transactions by 94% to 1.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Santhosh V. Perumal