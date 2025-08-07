UAE - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has delivered a strong top-line growth of 18.7% to AED1,403 million ($381.98 million) in Q2 2025, driven by a 12.1% increase in patient footfall, higher patient yield, and the continued ramp-up of newly launched facilities across the network.

Revenue in H1’25 rose 12.2% to AED2,677 million, with total patient visits reaching 3.4 million, the healthcare provider said.

EBITDA rose 59.4% to AED306 million in Q2 2025, fueled by strong revenue growth, enhanced physician productivity, and better performance across recently ramped-up assets. This includes AED72 million in gains from lease liability derecognition following the Dubai Medeor Hospital acquisition. The EBITDA margin expanded 5.6 p.p. to 21.8%. In H1’25, EBITDA increased 14.2% to AED487 million, with a margin of 18.2%.

Net profit surged 128.9% to AED148 million ($40.29 million) in Q2’ 2025, reflecting margin expansion, enhanced operating leverage, and asset optimization. In H1’25, net profit rose 10.6% to AED187 million.

Specialised Services, expansion

Burjeel Holdings accelerated its strategic execution in Q2 2025 with a series of high-impact initiatives that deepened specialisation and broadened patient access. The group expanded its advanced oncology network, integrating Dubai’s Advanced Care Oncology Center and opening new Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) clinics in Al Ain, Sharjah, and Oman, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in complex cancer care. The UAE’s first dedicated cancer pharmacy was also inaugurated, strengthening oncology support infrastructure.

In parallel, Burjeel launched a regional mental health platform through its joint venture Alkalma, opening four specialist mental health centers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This marked the first phase of a multi-year expansion strategy aimed at addressing rising demand for mental wellness services. In Saudi Arabia, the Group acquired a major physiotherapy facility in Riyadh under the PhysioTherabia platform, adding scale and unlocking turnaround potential through secured government contracts.

Investments in operational resilience and access continued with the AED170 million acquisition of the Medeor Hospital Dubai building, converting long-term lease obligations into ownership and enhancing cost structure flexibility.

The group also expanded its primary care footprint with a new medical center launched on Saadiyat Island, aligning with its growth strategy in high-yield urban catchments.

In medical innovation, Burjeel launched Docktour, a transformative healthcare logistics joint venture with AD Ports Group, aiming to redefine how medical services and infrastructure are delivered to underserved and remote communities. Several specialised centers were introduced, including the region’s first Al Muderis Osseointegration Clinic for advanced limb reconstruction, a state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, and expanded capabilities in rare diseases, hematology, and metabolic research. Additionally, the Group continued its digital transformation with AI-powered diagnostics and led groundbreaking research in microgravity, aiming to transform care for patients with diabetes in space and on Earth.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “The second quarter delivered exceptionally strong results, with 19% revenue growth driven by a 12% increase in patient footfall and improved yield. EBITDA rose by 59%, accompanied by a margin uplift to 22%. This robust performance significantly strengthened the first-half outcome, underscoring Burjeel Holdings’ resilience and long-term sustainable growth.

“These results reflect tangible progress in key operational areas such as physician manpower optimization, formulary management, and cost control, while our strategic focus on super-specialty care is beginning to yield measurable benefits, enhancing both revenue and profitability. We continue to invest in high-value services and next-generation care facilities to support long-term momentum.

“We also advanced key strategic priorities, reinforcing leadership in complex care across oncology, transplants, fertility, mental health, and diagnostics. Our oncology platform is now the UAE’s largest private network, featuring new cancer clinics and cell and gene therapy capabilities. The Alkalma mental health platform is scaling regionally, alongside rehabilitation services through over 30 PhysioTherabia centers in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, we introduced the region’s first Osseointegration Clinic for cutting-edge prosthetic care.

“In parallel with expanding our network of primary care and medical centers, we deepened partnerships with government and corporate stakeholders and accelerated digital integration through Oracle Health EMR and AI-powered tools. Building on this platform, we entered into pivotal partnerships in oncology, value-based care, diagnostics, and international healthcare innovation, establishing the Group as the healthcare partner of choice.

“Burjeel Holdings is uniquely positioned to capture significant opportunities across the region, supported by rising demand for complex care and a growing population. Our focus remains on converting recent investments into sustained expansion and margin improvement, while maintaining disciplined financial management to support long-term shareholder value. Net profit growth of 129% in the reporting quarter reinforces this trajectory and strengthens the foundation for consistent shareholder returns.”

Growth drivers

Oncology remained a core growth driver, with revenue rising 36.7% in Q2’25 and 38.1% in H1’25, underpinned by oncology network expansion and improved conversion in surgical and advanced therapies. Other specialties also recorded solid gains in H1’25, including urology (+18%), emergency medicine (+17%), cardiology (+16%), and gastroenterology (+13%).

Inpatient footfall rose 17.7% in Q2’25, reflecting strong demand across key specialties and a ramp-up in elective surgeries post-Ramadan. The group performed 22,930 surgeries, up 18.7%, with momentum concentrated at Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Specialty Hospital Sharjah, Lifecare Hospital Musaffah and Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain. Bed occupancy improved to 69%, up from 65% a year ago, and averaged 69% in H1’25. Inpatient volumes rose 14.6% over the first half.

Outpatient footfall grew 12.0% in Q2’25, accelerating from 5.2% in Q1, driven by primary care and physiotherapy centers, along with robust demand in oncology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and family medicine. Utilization improved to 68%, up from 65% in Q1’25, enabled by optimized hiring and scaling of clinical teams. Leading facilities included Burjeel Medical City, Lifecare Hospital Baniyas, and Burjeel Day Surgery Center Barari. In H1’25, outpatient volumes increased 8.6%.

