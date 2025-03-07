Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Burjeel Holdings plummeted to AED 347.45 million in 2024 from AED 516.19 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, the revenue posted an annual growth of 10.50% to AED 5.01 billion at the end of December 2024, compared to AED 4.53 billion, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders dropped to AED 0.07 last year from AED 0.10 in 2023.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Despite challenges such as higher pre- operational costs from network expansion, increased investment in super-specialty services, and shifts in the medical-surgical mix, EBITDA ex-one-offs reached AED 959 million, while profit before taxes and ex-one-offs stood at AED 450 million, reflecting our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident in achieving mid-teens revenue growth and EBITDA margin improvement, driven by the conversion of deployed investments, operational efficiencies, and the scaling of high-growth assets,” Sunil added.

Cash Dividends

The board approved the distribution of a final cash dividend of AED170 million or AED 0.03 per share, representing 32.63% of the share capital, for 2024.

In December, Burjeel Holdings acquired the Saudi Specialist Physiotherapy Center for SAR 6.50 million to support the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

