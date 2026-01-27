Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licenced exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it has joined the Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB), reinforcing collaboration with the financial markets and supporting the continued development of Bahrain’s capital markets through structured dialogue and stakeholder engagement.

Through this move, Bahrain Bourse will play an active role within the Investment and Capital Markets Committee, reflecting its commitment to strengthening collaboration between capital markets and the banking sector amid growing alignment across financial services and regulatory frameworks.

This membership will enable structured and ongoing dialogue between Bahrain Bourse and key banking and financial sector stakeholders, with the aim of aligning priorities, addressing shared challenges, and advancing initiatives that support the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, said: "Joining the BAB underscores Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to collaboration, responsible market development, and meaningful engagement across the financial ecosystem. This membership represents an important element of Bahrain Bourse’s sustainability and responsible business strategy, supporting transparency, inclusive engagement, and long-term value creation."

"We look forward to collaborate with BAB and its members to advance sector-wide priorities and play an active role in shaping the future of Bahrain’s financial services industry," stated Shaikh Khalifa.

Bahrain Association of Banks CEO Zeeba Askar expressed delight at Bahrain Bourse joining the BAB. "This membership reflects the continued strengthening of co-operation between the banking sector and capital markets. We look forward to working closely with Bahrain Bourse through structured engagement and shared initiatives that support the ongoing development and resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

