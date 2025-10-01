The Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has appointed UAE-based Al Ramz Corporation as its financial adviser to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at strengthening Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem.

The partnership is a key step in fulfilling the Economic Vision 2030 and the National Economic Recovery Plan, with a clear goal of achieving Emerging Market status.

BHB chairman Yusef Al Yusef stated the strategy will focus on enhancing market depth, attracting investment, and supporting sustainable growth, reinforcing the bourse’s role as an “engine of national progress.”

Al Ramz Corporation chairman Dhafer Al Ahbabi confirmed the team will work to encourage more companies to list, broaden investment, and strengthen market liquidity.

BHB chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa called the agreement a commitment to positioning Bahrain’s markets as a “dynamic and attractive destination” for regional and international investors.

The signing ceremony took place at the BHB headquarters.

