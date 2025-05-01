Bahrain - Beyon has reported net profit of BD18.1 million ($48m) for the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), a 4 per cent decrease from BD18.8m ($49.9m) reported for the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The YoY decline in net profit is mainly due to additional taxes from the application of domestic minimum top-taxes (DMTT), effective January 1, 2025, and acquisition charges associated with the acquisitions completed in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) are 10.9 fils for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 11.4 fils in Q1 2024.

Total comprehensive income in Q1 2025 was reported at BD11.8m, a 70pc decrease from BD39.7m in the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to investment fair value changes.

Operating profit in Q1 2025 of BD26m is 4pc lower than BD27m reported in Q1 2024. EBITDA stands at BD45.4m in Q1 2025 compared to BD44.1m in Q1 2024, an increase of 3pc.

The company maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 39pc in Q1 2025.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 6pc to BD117.6m compared to BD110.5m in Q1 2024, mainly due to increases in digital, wholesale, mobile and fixed broadband services.

Beyon’s balance sheet remains strong with total equity of BD540.9m as of end-March 2025, 4pc lower than BD564.2m reported as of end-2024.

Total assets of BD1,255.4m as of end-2025 are in line with total assets of BD1,256m as of end-2024.

Net assets as of end-March 2025 which stand at BD595m are 4pc lower than BD621.8m reported as of end-2024.

The company reported cash and bank balances of BD138.4m as of end-2025.

Announcing the financial results for the first quarter of 2025 following a meeting of the board of directors yesterday, Beyon chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said: “The first quarter of 2025 was marked by continued top-line growth and momentum across Beyon’s digital companies as well as our telecom and connectivity businesses. The performance reflected strong performance in digital services, wholesale, mobile, and fixed broadband. We also recorded a 3pc increase in EBITDA and sustained a robust EBITDA margin, demonstrating our operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. With a solid business strategy for the year and promising growth opportunities, we look forward to continuous achievements and success across Beyon’s companies.”

He added: “Due to the impact posed by non-operational factors such as the implementation of DMTT and acquisition-related charges following our 2024 expansion strategy, net profit saw a minor year-on-year decline. Both of these were anticipated external factors, and Beyon continues to be well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities built on its operational strengths.”

Shaikh Abdulla further said: “This quarter sees us maintaining a healthy financial position, a strong balance sheet, and a clear strategic direction. Beyon continues to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and international expansion to deliver long-term growth and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Beyon chief executive Andrew Kvaalseth said: “The results of the first quarter of 2025 reflect the solid fundamentals of our business and the ongoing execution of our growth strategy. Across our businesses our focus continues to be on delivering innovative solutions and expanding our footprint. On the connectivity front, Batelco deployed the kingdom’s first private 5G network for industrial use, a transformative move for Bahrain’s manufacturing sector, and also saw a brand uplift alongside the announcement of ‘One Plan’ a first of its kind product plan designed to integrate customers’ mobile and home connectivity needs all in one single plan.”

He added: “Within our digital companies, Beyon Connect’s contribution to eKey 2.0 continues to gain traction across banking, finance, insurance and telecommunications sectors in alignment with our commitment to digital transformation.”

Mr Kvaalseth further said: “Looking ahead, we remain confident in our trajectory for 2025. With a strong foundation and forward-looking strategy, Beyon is strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and continue delivering value for all stakeholders.”

