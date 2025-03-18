Riyadh – Arabian Mills for Food Products Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 213.63 million in 2024, up 6.67% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 200.27 million.

Revenues climbed by 12.97% to SAR 973.94 million at the end of December 2024 from SAR 862.08 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 4.16 last year from SAR 3.90 in 2023.

Arabian Mills offered 15.39 million shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) after obtaining the Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) approval in June 2024.

Source: Mubasher

