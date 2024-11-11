Allianz Egypt is preparing to launch a gold investment fund in early 2025, Asharq Business reported, citing two unnamed sources in the know.

The launch is pending approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), the sources said.

The company will contract with a management company for the fund and a management services provider over the coming period, they mentioned.

However, the targeted size of the fund has not been disclosed.

Established in 2001, Allianz Egypt is a subsidiary of the global Allianz Group and it provides a range of services to both individuals and businesses.

The company currently manages a cash fund and diverse financial portfolios, including stock and cash portfolios, fixed-income instruments, Sharia-compliant options, and balanced portfolios.

