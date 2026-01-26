Cairo - Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Company registered an annual decline of 2% in net profits after tax to EGP 3.34 billion during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

The H1-25/26 results were compared with EGP 3.41 billion in H1-24/25, according to the financial results.

Revenues reached EGP 3.78 billion in the July-December 2025 period, marking a 4% year-on-year (YoY) decrease from EGP 3.93 billion.

During the first quarter (Q1) of FY25/26, the EGX-listed company posted 9% YoY lower net profits after tax at EGP 1.73 billion, compared with EGP 1.91 billion.

