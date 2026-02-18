Al Ahly Group for Modern Agriculture, a subsidiary of Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services, exported products valued at $1.250 million to an Arab country, according to a bourse disclosure.

This aligns with the management’s commitment to expanding into external markets.

The company's total exports are projected to reach $5 million in 2026, which will be reflected in Al Khair River’s future revenues and support its growth and expansion plans.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company’s consolidated net profits jumped by 46.63% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 56.335 million from EGP 38.421 million.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).