Dubai – The shareholders of Al Ansari Financial Services approved the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends valued at AED 315 million for 2024.

The company will pay out 4.20 fils per share, accounting for 78% of the year’s net profit after tax, according to a press release.

The annual general assembly greenlighted a final dividend payment of AED 157.50 million or 2.10 fils per share for the second half (H2) of 2024.

This follows the interim dividend of AED 157.50 million distributed in October 2024, reinforcing the DFM-listed company’s commitment to delivering strong returns to its shareholders.

Mohammad Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, commented: “Despite market challenges, we have delivered a solid performance, reinforcing our leadership in the sector. We remain focused on driving growth, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder returns.”

In line with its growth strategy, Al Ansari Financial Services is preparing to conclude the acquisition of BFC Group Holding for AED 735 million to expand its regional footprint.

Following the transaction, the group will emerge as the largest exchange company in Bahrain and the third largest in Kuwait, while also strengthening its presence in India.

Source: Mubasher

