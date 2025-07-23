AJMAN: H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Ajman Bank, chaired the Bank’s Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday to review key financial and administrative matters, and issue resolutions on commercial activities.

Ajman Bank announced a profit before tax of AED266 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by sustained focus on core business performance, increased financing activity, and improved operational efficiency.

Ajman Bank delivered a Total Operating Income of AED751 million, while net operating income reached AED399 million.

The Bank’s total assets increased by 17 percent compared to year-end 2024 to AED26.6 billion, supported by a 16 percent growth in the financing portfolio to AED17.8 billion.

Customer deposits reached AED20 billion, up 11 percent year-to-date, reflecting continued growth across Consumer and Wholesale business segments. The Bank’s total shareholders’ equity rose to AED3.2 billion, up 4 percent year-to-date.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said, “Ajman Bank continues to deliver consistent results, underpinned by a resilient business model and a focused growth strategy. Our performance in the first half of 2025 reflects disciplined execution and the Bank’s growing role in supporting economic development and financial sector sustainability in the UAE”.

Ajman Bank’s capital and liquidity metrics remained strong, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 17.3 percent and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio held firm at 16.1 percent, notwithstanding 17 percent growth in total financing portfolio. Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 15.6 percent (up by 29 bps), while Return on Assets (ROA) increased to 1.9 percent (up by 9 bps). Ajman Bank’s further strengthened strong liquidity position achieved an improved Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR) at 18 percent and Loans-to-Stable Resources Ratio (LSRR) at 74 percent.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said," Our first-half results demonstrate the strength of Ajman Bank’s funding base, balance sheet, and operational model. We are focused on scaling platform productivity, improving cost-to-income performance, and diversifying access to capital. The successful launch of our co-branded POS solution, real-time settlement platform, and global Sukuk issuance all reflect growing confidence in our trajectory."

On the back of proactive credit portfolio management, Asset quality continued to improve with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) Ratio at 8.6 percent (down by 126 bps), 15 percent reduction in the aggregate of Gross Stage 2 & 3 exposure during H1 2025 and greater diversification achieved with the Real Estate Ratio reduced to 32.9 percent (down by 705 bps).

The Bank continued to advance its digital infrastructure with targeted investment in SME onboarding platforms, merchant POS enablement, and real-time processing capabilities. These improvements are enhancing productivity, accelerating digital origination, and supporting end-to-end service automation across core segments.

In May 2025, Ajman Bank successfully issued its debut USD 500 million 5-year Sukuk. The five-year issuance, listed on Nasdaq Dubai, achieved a 5.4X oversubscription, which also evidences the great trust of 100+ regional and international investors with participation of 65 percent and 35 percent allocation respectively. The Sukuk marks a strategic milestone in the Bank’s funding diversification and access to international capital markets.

Ajman Bank remains committed to its AED4 billion “Sustainable Finance” pledge by 2030 and “Net Zero Emission” by 2050, aligning its long-term strategy with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s broader sustainable growth framework.