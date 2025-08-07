Agthia Group reported net profits worth AED 49.07 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) plunge from AED 189.98 million.

Revenues from contracts with customers fell to AED 2.42 billion as of 30 June 2025 from AED 2.52 billion in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.04 in H1-25, an annual decrease from AED 0.21.

The snacking segment maintained topline momentum, led by Abu Auf’s strong performance in Egypt. Meanwhile, the protein and frozen segment witnessed softer revenues, as profitability was affected by input cost pressures and the ongoing scale-up of the new Saudi facility.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Agthia Group shifted to net losses of AED 37.03 million, against net profits of AED 62.38 million in Q2-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues grew by 5.90% to AED 1.14 billion in April-June 2025 from AED 1.07 billion in Q2-24.

The basic and diluted loss per share stood at AED 0.04 in Q2-25, versus EPS of AED 0.06 in the same period of 2024.

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group, commented: “While we have been experiencing pressures in select segments, we are taking targeted initiatives to enhance Agthia’s competitive foundation, reinforcing a more agile, disciplined, and future-ready organization that is well-positioned to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders.”

The group's board recommended an interim cash dividend of 10.31 fils per share for H1-25, subject to shareholder approval at the next general assembly meeting.

In Q1-25, the ADX-listed company registered a drop in net profits to AED 86.11 million, compared to AED 127.59 million in Q1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).