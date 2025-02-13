Alpha Dhabi Holding, an investment company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to 63.4 billion UAE dirhams ($17.3 billion) following strategic acquisition and investments.



The revenue was supported by contributions across various business divisions, comprising AED 26.3 billion from industrial, AED 18.1 billion, from real estate, AED 11.8 billion from construction, AED 7.2 billion from services & others.



Net profit rose 1.5% to AED 13.5 billion in 2024 from AED 13.3 billion a year ago.



However, net earnings from operations surged 82% YoY to hit AED 10 billion.



Total assets reached AED 177.5 billion, a 26% increase YoY, while cash balance stood at AED 28.8 billion by the end of December.



Alpha Dhabi’s board approved its first dividend of AED 2 billion for 2024.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)