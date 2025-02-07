ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) continued to solidify its status as a leading financial market regionally and globally in 2024, achieving significant milestones in global rankings, trading activity, listings, digital transformation, and international expansion.

The exchange maintained its position as the second-largest bourse in the region and reinforced its ranking among the world's top 20 stock exchanges.

It was also ranked eighth among emerging markets, with a total market capitalisation reaching AED2.9 trillion (US$799 billion).

Trading activity witnessed notable growth, with the total value of trades increasing by 7 percent compared to 2023, reaching AED342 billion. Net foreign investment amounted to AED24 billion, reflecting the market’s strong appeal to international investors.

Foreign investors accounted for approximately 40 percent of total trading activity, with combined buying and selling transactions amounting to AED262 billion. Institutional investors dominated 80 percent of the trading volume, while the derivatives market experienced significant expansion, with the number of transactions surging by 154 percent.

In terms of listings, ADX saw 28 new securities listed in 2024, bringing the total number of listed securities to 187.

The exchange ranked among the top five globally in terms of initial public offering (IPO) proceeds, with IPOs raising approximately US$3.35 billion. ADX captured 38 percent of the total IPO proceeds in the Middle East and 80 percent of the proceeds within the UAE.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, ADX enhanced its technological infrastructure, launching five advanced systems: a new website, a mobile application, an advanced customer relationship management system, a systems integration platform, and a comprehensive data platform. Additionally, it introduced a state-of-the-art call centre to improve investor experience.

ADX further strengthened its leadership in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) sector, with the number of listed ETFs rising to 15, including five introduced in 2024. The total trading value of these ETFs reached AED2 billion.

The exchange was also the first in the Gulf region to list a bond ETF, setting a new benchmark for fixed-income investments.

Market indices demonstrated robust growth, with the ADX General Index rising by 85 percent since January 2020, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

ADX also launched the FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15) to meet the growing demand for Sharia-compliant investments. The market capitalisation of Sharia-compliant financial instruments listed on ADX exceeded AED2.6 trillion.

On the global expansion front, five new financial markets joined the Tabadul platform, further enhancing ADX’s international presence. The platform now provides access to 490 listed companies and a network of over 6.5 million investors, along with facilitating subscriptions to IPOs across member financial markets.

Investor participation in ADX continued to expand, with the number of registered investors surpassing 1.16 million by the end of 2024, reflecting strong foreign investor interest.

The exchange also hosted the 16th Annual Conference of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA), reinforcing its commitment to transparency and investor relations best practices.

ADX concluded 2024 with a series of prestigious awards, including the Best Arab Stock Exchange Award from the Arab Federation of Capital Markets, recognising its outstanding performance and price-to-earnings ratio, which bolstered investor confidence.

It also received the Best Arab Exchange Award for ESG Integration, acknowledging its leadership in sustainability initiatives. Additionally, ADX was named Best Islamic Stock Exchange for 2024 by the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) for its achievements in providing Sharia-compliant financial instruments, which have a total market capitalisation of AED2.6 trillion.