Cairo - Cairo National Company for Investments and Security (CNIS), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), announced that the National Company for Trading and Development reduced its equity in CNIS to 23.86% from 24.25%.

National Company for Trading sold 41,588 shares at an average price of EGP 81.01 per share, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the total value of the transaction amounted to EGP 3.36 million.

It is worth noting that Mubasher for Securities and Bonds acted as the broker for this transaction, which was executed on 8 January 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

