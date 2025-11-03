Cairo – Abu Qir Fertilizers posted 1.98% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 1.30 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, compared with EGP 1.28 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.86 in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, according to the unaudited financial results.

Net sales jumped by 8% YoY to EGP 3.911 billion in Q1-25/26 from EGP 3.62 billion.

In FY24/25, the EGX-listed company logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 9.34 billion, down 31% YoY from EGP 13.47 billion.

