Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 30 billion over three tranches on Monday, 24 November.

The first issue was valued at EGP 10 billion and will mature in two years on 4 November 2027, according to official data.

Holding a tenor of three years until 4 November 2028, the second tranche stood at EGP 15 billion.

Valued at EGP 5 billion, the third issue carries a five-year maturity period until 14 October 2030.

The CBE also unveiled a floating-rate T-bond worth EGP 5 billion through one offering, which will mature in three years on 25 November 2028.

