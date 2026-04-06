Boursa Kuwait, the country's stock exchange, said it has won approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) for its proposed rule amendments, alongside the issuance of a resolution establishing a comprehensive regulatory and legislative framework for bonds and sukuk.

It also issued Resolution No. 1 of 2026, amending its rulebook to incorporate provisions specific to bonds and sukuk. It also completed an integrated suite of operational and technical measures, including the introduction of a dedicated trading board for bonds and sukuk that is separate from equities.

Trading sessions and price limits were structured to reflect the distinct nature of these instruments, differing from conventional equity trading mechanisms, said Boursa Kuwait in a statement.

Together, these measures represent a significant addition to the Kuwaiti capital market and constitute a pivotal step toward developing its investment environment and diversifying its instruments in line with international best practices, it stated.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of full operational and technical readiness for this phase, as system tests conducted by Boursa Kuwait and the capital market apparatus have delivered successful results, confirming the trading infrastructure’s readiness," said its CEO Mohammad Saud Al Osaimi.

"Boursa Kuwait is now fully equipped to receive listing applications and operate the bonds and sukuk trading platform, with instruments to be listed upon meeting the applicable regulatory requirements," he added.

Al Osaimi also noted that investor confidence in Kuwait’s capital market is a trust the exchange is committed to upholding, adding: "What sets this phase apart is the introduction of new investment instruments at a time when the region is facing exceptional geopolitical challenges. This reflects the depth of investor confidence in the national economy of Kuwait and its capital market, underscoring the apparatus’s commitment to continued development despite these conditions."

"We would also like to reassure all market participants that trading systems are operating at full efficiency, and that Boursa Kuwait is distinguished by a robust operational infrastructure that provides investors with the tools and environment needed to manage their portfolios with confidence," he stated.

Legislative framework covering full cycle of platform

Resolution 38 establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework that covers the full lifecycle of bonds and sukuk in the Kuwaiti capital market, from listing and daily trading through to early redemption or maturity.

The new framework governs the listing of both domestic and foreign issuances, sets out ongoing obligations for issuers and obligors throughout the listing period and clearly defines procedures for delisting and withdrawal, including mechanisms for the treatment of these instruments in relation to their exclusion from market indices.

In addition, the market framework establishes clear continuous disclosure requirements, outlining issuers’ obligations when disclosing financial statements and material developments, alongside provisions regulating negotiated trades and the introduction of tailored operational rules that take into account the unique characteristics of these instruments.

A clear vision with strategic goals

The comprehensive regulatory amendments included in the resolution align with five clear strategic objectives that reflect the long-term direction for the development of the Kuwaiti capital market.

These include aligning the Kuwaiti capital market’s regulatory framework with the standards recognized in global capital markets, establishing a clear and structured approach to listing and trading that provides legal certainty for all stakeholders as well as enhancing market liquidity through the introduction of a new class of tradable instruments.

The amendments also aim to strengthen disclosure standards and transparency in a manner that serves investors’ interests and reinforces their confidence, while supporting greater diversification of investment instruments in the Kuwaiti market, reducing reliance on equities as the primary investment vehicle, it added.

A real opportunity for issuers

For the first time ever, Kuwaiti and foreign companies can finance their operations and projects through the issuance of listed bonds or sukuk on Boursa Kuwait, benefitting from clear and viable financing advantages.

The instruments allow issuers to secure funding at competitive costs compared to traditional bank borrowing and access a broader and more diversified investor base beyond conventional lenders.

The new regulatory framework also requires companies seeking listing to meet a set of conditions designed to safeguard investor interests. These include obtaining a credit rating from a recognized rating agency, adhering to a minimum issuance value of no less than KD100,000 ($322,860) or its equivalent in foreign currencies, ensuring free tradability without restrictions and establishing a body to represent bond or sukuk holders and protect their interests, said a statement. Additionally, sukuk issuances must comply with the principles and rules of sharia, it added.

A new investment opportunity

The significance of this platform extends to investors in Kuwait’s capital market, offering new investment opportunities that were not previously available at this level of regulation and transparency.

As listed and tradable instruments on the exchange, bonds and sukuk provide a structured investment option that enhances market efficiency and keeps pace with its development.

These instruments also offer investors a steady and predictable stream of income, distinct from the more volatile returns associated with equities. They typically carry comparatively lower risk, particularly in the case of highly rated bonds and sukuk, while enabling greater portfolio diversification and a more balanced distribution of risk.

Lauding the regulatory efforts undertaken by the CMA in developing this integrated legislative framework and delivering it to a high professional standard, Boursa Kuwait said the exchange also affirms its continued co-ordination and alignment with the Authority in its capacity as the legislative and supervisory body overseeing Kuwait’s securities sector.

Boursa Kuwait views this relationship as a model of effective institutional integration between a regulator that sets and oversees the framework and an operator that implements and advances it, an approach adopted by leading capital markets worldwide, said the statement.

The exchange further reiterates its commitment to continuously enhancing its infrastructure and technical systems to ensure the delivery of trading services at the highest levels of efficiency and reliability across all asset classes, enhancing Kuwait's position as a leading financial and investment center in the region and across the globe, a vital contributor to the economic diversification goals to which the State of Kuwait aspires.

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