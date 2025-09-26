Abu Dhabi sold its $1 billion 3-year bond at 3.625%, or US Treasuries plus 10 basis points (bps), 20 bp inside the guidance on strong investor demand.

The $2 billion 10-year tranche was launched at 4.25% 18bps over UST.

The combined order book exceeded $16 billion, excluding JLM interest.

The Reg S senior unsecured notes will be rated AA/AA (S&P/Fitch), in line with the issuer's Aa2/AA/AA ratings.

The notes will be listed in London and Abu Dhabi.

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Standard Chartered are the global coordinators.

They are also lead managers and bookrunners along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank of China, Emirates NBD Capital, ICBC, JP Morgan, and SMBC.

