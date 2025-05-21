The GCC equity capital market showed strong activity in the first quarter, with 11 IPOs raising a total of $1.6 billion, up from $1.2bn across 10 listings in Q1 2024.

This demonstrates continued positive investor sentiment in the region’s capital markets, despite prevailing global uncertainties, said PwC Middle East in its IPO Watch Q1 2025 report.

Saudi Arabia contributed $1.1 billion, which accounts for 69% of total IPO proceeds. This strong performance stems from three main market listings and momentum on the Nomu parallel market, where six listings raised an additional US$62m, reinforcing the Kingdom’s role as a regional engine of capital markets development, the report said.

In the UAE, digital transformation and system integrator Alpha Data raised $163 million on the Abu Dhabi Exchange. Oman, meanwhile, made headway in its privatisation journey with the listing of Asyad Shipping on the Muscat Stock Exchange, raising $333 million, demonstrating the region’s commitment to diversifying capital markets and unlocking new value for investors.

Muhammad Hassan, Capital Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, stated: “Recent global macroeconomic developments resulting from trade tariffs have had a pronounced impact on both global and GCC equity markets as well as oil prices. Although increased volatility and market uncertainty affects IPO activity in the short term, we remain positive on the long-term outlook of regional capital markets. Therefore, it’s imperative that prospective issuers remain prepared to take advantage of potential IPO opportunities.”

GCC markets have shown notable resilience, despite external pressures. The S&P GCC Composite Index, for example, recovered from a sharp dip in early April and is now trading just 1% below where it began the year, highlighting regional investor confidence and market stability.

Consumer markets were the leading sector in Q1 2025, accounting for 42% of total IPO proceeds. This trend underscores investor interest in retail and lifestyle-driven businesses and signals continued growth in sectors closely aligned with evolving consumer behaviours across the region, the report said.

The report also highlights increased activity in the region’s debt capital markets. Bond issuance surged to $4.6 billion in Q1 2025, up from $1.6 billion during the same period last year. Sukuk issuance also saw growth reaching $4.1 billion. Notably, 70% of all GCC bonds and sukuks issued during the quarter were issued on Nasdaq Dubai, affirming the emirate’s position as a key regional hub for fixed income instruments. - TradeArabia News Service

