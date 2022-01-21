The World Health Organization's advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of Pfizer and German Partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to include children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine.

The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))