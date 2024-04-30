The euro zone economy grew by more than expected in the first quarter of 2024, buoyed by a return to growth for Germany and strong expansion in Spain, preliminary data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter for a 0.5% year-on-year rise, compared with market expectations that both would expand by 0.2%.

The fourth quarter GDP figure was also revised down to a negative 0.1% from a previous 0.0%, meaning that the euro zone was in a technical recession in the second half of 2023.

For further details of Eurostat data click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)



