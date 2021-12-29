Abu Dhabi-listed National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) has won an AED 1.3 billion ($354 million) contract with AD Ports Group for the engineering and construction of Shamal Development marine works at Khalifa Port.

The project, which aims to cement Khalifa Port’s position as a major global trade and logistics hub, will include the dredging of 16.8 million cubic meters of water, a 1.2 km quay wall and construction of approximately a 3.8 km long detached breakwater.

There will also be ground improvement works for 1 million sq.m of ground, with the project scheduled for completion October 2023.

NMDC, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) said the Shamal Development project is part of its plans to expand into new markets.

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port, is midway between Mina Zayed and Jebel Ali Port, built on a reclaimed artificial island reaching 4.5km offshore, the company said.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC, said: “We have strategic expansion plans for 2022 and the following years, and as a group, we will be entering new markets and enhancing our presence in existing ones undertaking complex projects and sharing our expertise.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “Khalifa Port, our flagship deepwater port, provides vital infrastructure for the global maritime industry.

“This new development will help us further augment our infrastructure, operational and cargo handling capabilities, supporting our growth and accelerating trade flows in the region. In turn, the expansion cements Khalifa Port’s position as a major global trade and logistics hub.”

