Record sales have ensured that the UAE is now the leading market for Titan’s watches and fashion accessories business post-lockdown with retail recovery through multiple kiosks and stores in the UAE remaining at a strong 90%.

From opening three Tanishq stores in Dubai to opening 10 exclusive Titan Watches outlets in the UAE thereby extending its regional footprint, it’s been a busy 12 months for the company.

This success is now being celebrated at Expo 2020, where the Indian conglomerate aims to take centre-stage once again in the global retail and consumer activation space with their bespoke Titan Company Limited retail space.

With exclusive jewellery and watch collections for purchase, a unique virtual try-on experience, the opportunity to buy exclusive Expo designs and enjoy the distinct look and feel that is synonymous with each brand, the Titan Company Limited set up at Expo 2020 is a must-visit for residents, tourists, and loyal customers of the brand.

Visitors can view the newest Tanishq jewellery collection, inspired by the symbols of the UAE. From the UAE flag and the iconic falcon to the classic Arabic Dallah, the date palm, and seven shining stars that denote the unbreakable bond of the seven Emirates, these motifs are translated into a stylish and elegant representation of a strong and progressive nation.

The collection includes more than 40 jewellery pieces spanning a variety of categories including long intricate necklaces, colourful rings, lapel pins for men and women and earrings, minimalist yet distinctive jewellery pieces that could be a thoughtful present or a stylish souvenir.

One of the highlights at the Titan retail space is the Tanishq virtual try-on zone. Here visitors get the luxury feel of a dressing room where they can sit in comfort as they try on hundreds of jewellery pieces from Tanishq, take pictures and immediately share on social media for an engaging and intuitive experience that doesn’t require multiple physical trials.

The limited-edition Titan Edge unisex watch specially designed to commemorate the UAE’s Year of the Fiftieth is also on display at Expo 2020.

With the Spirit of the Union woven into this legacy timepiece, this perfect keepsake is a great example of Titan’s timeless craftsmanship and elegant design.

Inspired by regional architecture, with a sapphire crystal glass cover, an understated fine, sunray dial ring and minaret-like hands, the watch also incorporates UAE Flag colours and has a falcon, the national bird, engraved on the back.

“Not only is Expo 2020 a great platform to showcase the design prowess, unrivalled customer experience and varied portfolio that have made Titan Watches and Tanishq household names, but it will be the first time that such a diverse set of consumers will get to see, touch and feel our products,” said Kuruvilla Markose, CEO-International Business Division, Titan Company Limited.

“As a proud Indian brand who have a rich history in the region, what better place to connect with the Indian diaspora and also introduce our brands to international visitors, and get their constructive feedback about our offering,” he added.

The Titan Company Limited retail space at Expo 2020 can be found at the Retail Plaza in the India Pavilion. The company’s compelling corporate story is also being told through video content and interactive screens on the third floor of the India Pavilion.

